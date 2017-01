Kim & Kanye All Torn Up For Sushi Night

Hours after the Kim Kardashian robbery suspects were busted ... she and Kanye West had a celebratory dinner, and Kim's looking more and more like she did pre-robbery.

Kimye hit up a Shu Sushi near Bel-Air Monday night. Looks like they're slowly coming out of hiding ... on the heels of his breakdown and her Paris ordeal.

Kim's still wearing very little makeup and still kinda dressing down -- if down means rocking lace tights with destroyed denim.

She's so beyond the distressed look.