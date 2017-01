Northwestern Basketball Player Coroner Says Death Was Suicide

Exclusive Details

Officials have determined the Northwestern women's basketball player who was found dead on campus this week committed suicide ... TMZ Sports has learned.

A rep for the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office tells us the evidence shows 19-year-old Jordan Hankins hanged herself in her dorm room.

The team has cancelled their game scheduled for Wednesday.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.