Phaedra Parks Apollo Can't File for Divorce That Ship has Sailed

EXCLUSIVE

Phaedra Parks says her ex is not only a felon ... he's slow on the uptake and she wants a judge to throw him out of divorce court.

Phaedra filed legal docs calling BS on Apollo's divorce petition. She says she filed for divorce first, and has already obtained a judgment.

It's unclear why Apollo isn't just dropping his belated divorce filing. She says he pretended not to know she filed, but now that he does, the question remains ... why not drop it?

Apollo's lawyers tell TMZ ... they are going to drop his divorce petition because the judge Phaedra's filing is inclined to undo the judgment because it was handled unfairly ... Apollo didn't have a legal team when Phaedra appeared in court and got her judgment.

His lawyers tell TMZ, the judge unfairly distributed their property in her favor, and will now give Apollo his day in court to argue what he believes is an equitable distribution of assets as well as a fair custody arrangement.