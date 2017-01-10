Ray J I'll Sue 'Celebrity Big Brother' If They Don't Let Me Back

EXCLUSIVE

Ray J is on his way to the dentist after blacking out from dental pain, being rushed to the hospital and then booted from the "Celebrity Big Brother" house, and a lawsuit is clearly brewing.

Ray just FaceTimed us and walked us through what he claims is a case of shocking neglect on the part of producers.

What shocked us ... what Ray ate in the hospital ... tooth pain and all.

He's going to the dentist and then back to the house, where he'll pound on the door. If they don't let him back in, a lawsuit is almost certain.