Ray J Booted from 'Celebrity Big Brother' After Blacking Out and Claiming Neglect

EXCLUSIVE

Ray J is in the hospital and enraged at "Celebrity Big Brother" for letting him suffer for days in extreme pain to the point he blacked out and he's been kicked out of the house ... TMZ has learned.

Ray has been shooting the show in the UK but 3 days ago we're told he developed "extreme tooth pain" and complained to cast members and producers. According to sources connected to Ray J, producers initially didn't believe him and ignored his complaints.

We're told producers ordered Ray to continue shooting the show, as the pain became unbearable.

Our sources say the next day, cast members felt the situation was so bad they refused to continue shooting until Ray got medical help.

We're told the next day a dentist came to the set, gave Ray 8 painkillers, 4 of which he was to take immediately and the remaining 4 the next morning.

Ray woke up Tuesday in unbearable pain, took the remaining 4 pills and then pleaded for help. We're told producers agreed to take him to the hospital but on the way out of the house he blacked out.

Ray is currently at the hospital. We're told he has an abscessed tooth, a cracked filling in another tooth, and a severe gum issue.

Sources tell us he's been kicked off the show.

As we reported, the show promised him $1 million, but that seems like it's in jeopardy.