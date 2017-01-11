Breaking News
Donald Trump is pointing a suspicious finger at America's intelligence agencies for possibly leaking that "fake" Russian dossier.
The Prez-elect started his NY news conference by addressing the report, which he and several news outlets have dismissed as completely unfounded -- and immediately went after whoever put out the alleged info Vladimir Putin has on him.
Trump called the leak a "tremendous blot" on U.S. intelligence ... IF it came from them.
The first week in the White House just got more interesting.