Donald Trump Suspects U.S. Intelligence Agencies For Russian Hack 'Report'

Donald Trump is pointing a suspicious finger at America's intelligence agencies for possibly leaking that "fake" Russian dossier.

The Prez-elect started his NY news conference by addressing the report, which he and several news outlets have dismissed as completely unfounded -- and immediately went after whoever put out the alleged info Vladimir Putin has on him.

Trump called the leak a "tremendous blot" on U.S. intelligence ... IF it came from them.

The first week in the White House just got more interesting.