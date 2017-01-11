Marie Claire Image Makers Hollywood Stars Catch Up With the Folks Who Make 'Em Pretty

EXCLUSIVE

The stylists and makeup artists behind Hollywood's most glamorous looks were honored this week ... and some big stars even showed up to show some gratitude.

A gaggle of celebs showed up at Catch Tuesday night for the Marie Claire Image Makers Awards party, after creatives like Chris McMillan, Olivier Rousteing, Pati Dubroff and others were presented with awards for making those same celebs look beautiful.

Some of the stars in attendance included Kylie Jenner, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Chris Hardwick, Lydia Hearst, Katheryn Winnick﻿, Shay Mitchell﻿, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Carly Chaikin and Nina Garcia.

It's a good-looking group here.