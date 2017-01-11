Steph Curry Does Trick with Globetrotters ... 'You Made a Dream Come True' (VIDEO)

Steph Curry Pulls Trick with Globetrotters 'You Made a Dream Come True'

Breaking News

Steph Curry became an honorary Globetrotter Tuesday night -- when he got together with two of the players before the Warriors game ... and finally learned to spin a basketball on his finger!

The Globetrotters are in the Bay Area for a game on Saturday -- and met up with Steph before the Warriors took on the Heat at Oracle Arena.

Steph admitted to the guys he couldn't do the finger trick ... so they set him up right there on the spot.

He later told the guys, "You all made a dream come true right there!"

Cool clip.