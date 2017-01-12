Pissed Chargers Fan Eggs San Diego Training Facility 'I Might Go To Jail For This'

Breaking News

8:45 AM PT -- A rep for the San Diego PD tells us they're aware of the incident and are looking into it.

What do you do when you find out your beloved football team is moving to L.A.?

For one angry Chargers fan, the only thing you can do is throw eggs at the team's headquarters ... and broadcast the whole thing on social media.

(Ex-) Bolts fan Dan Wellington decided to go all Bieber on the team Wednesday night ... firing off about a dozen eggs at Chargers Park.

Check out the vid ... Wellington knows he'll probably get in trouble, but clearly doesn't care.

At least he offers to clean up the mess.