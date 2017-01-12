TMZ

Pissed Chargers Fan Throws Eggs At Team Facility

Pissed Chargers Fan Eggs San Diego Training Facility 'I Might Go To Jail For This'

1/12/2017 7:15 AM PST
Breaking News

update_graphic_red_bar8:45 AM PT -- A rep for the San Diego PD tells us they're aware of the incident and are looking into it.update_grey_gray_bar

What do you do when you find out your beloved football team is moving to L.A.?

For one angry Chargers fan, the only thing you can do is throw eggs at the team's headquarters ... and broadcast the whole thing on social media.

(Ex-) Bolts fan Dan Wellington decided to go all Bieber on the team Wednesday night ... firing off about a dozen eggs at Chargers Park.

Check out the vid ... Wellington knows he'll probably get in trouble, but clearly doesn't care.

At least he offers to clean up the mess.

