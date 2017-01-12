Greg Jennings Bet All Your Cash On Green Bay ... Aaron Rodgers Is Unstoppable

Greg Jennings says you can bet the house the Packers will beat the Cowboys this weekend ... and the reason is Aaron Rodgers.

We got Jennings (full disclosure, he played most of his career with Green Bay) out in D.C., and asked who he thinks is gonna win the big Dallas/Green Bay showdown on Sunday.

Bad news for Cowboys fans ... HE SAID YOU'RE GOING TO LOSE ... and went on to give totally logical reasons why the dream season is over in Big D.

Cheer up 'Boys fans, you guys will probably do fine ... as long as you get Zeke a driver for the rest of the week.