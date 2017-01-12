HBO Employee Gets Prison Time For Phantom Hairstyles for Actors

A former HBO employee just got sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for submitting more than a million dollars in bogus hair and makeup bills to the company.

Jennifer Choi worked for the company for a decade in the Talent Relations Dept. Part of her job -- scheduling appointments for actors for hairstyling, wardrobe and makeup.

Here's where Choi went rogue. She set up a company, Shine Glossy, LLP, and started submitting fake invoices ... and lots of them. In all, 300 phony bills totaling $940,000. Choi listed real actors on the invoices.

Jennifer worked at HBO between 2004 and 2014. Some of the shows at the time, "The Sopranos," "The Wire," "Veep," "True Blood," "Boardwalk Empire," "Girls," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and "Entourage."