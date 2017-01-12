TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Hunter Renfrow Gets VICTORY PUPPY ... And He's Adorable (PHOTO GALLERY + VIDEO)

Hunter Renfrow Gets VICTORY PUPPY ... And He's Adorable!

1/12/2017 7:05 AM PST
Breaking News

0112-hunter-renfroe-dog-launch-2

Clemson stud wide receiver Hunter Renfrow celebrated his National Championship victory in a very furry way ... HE GOT A BRAND NEW PUPPY!

After catching the winning TD against Alabama on Monday, 21-year-old Hunter and his GF, Camilla, decided it was finally time to become dog parents and got a brand new golden retriever named Deuce!

Why Deuce?

Maybe's it's because he caught TWO touchdowns in each of his National Championship appearances?

Check out the video -- even Alabama can appreciate the cuteness ... maybe. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web

WWTDD
EliteDaily