Newt Gingrich CNN Reporter Was an Idiot ... Gotta Respect 'Trumpism'

Newt Gingrich wants to start treating reporters like hockey players -- when they step out of line ... they go in Donald Trump's penalty box.

We got Newt in D.C. where he explains his concept of "Trumpism" to our guy, and then ... unleashes some pretty harsh words for CNN's Senior White House Correspondent, Jim Acosta, who went toe-to-toe with the Prez-elect.

Buckle up for the next 4 years -- Newt says it's gonna be very hard to win a match against the President.