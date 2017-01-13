MLB's Matt Garza Blasts Jessica Chastain Over Birth Control -- 'It's Called Abstinence'

Breaking News
Jessica Chastain should quit her bitchin' about birth control costs and start preachin' about abstinence ... so says Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Garza.
Garza -- who has 6 kids -- went after the "Zero Dark Thirty" star after she tweeted about a Senate vote this week that struck down an amendment requiring insurance companies to pay for contraceptives.
Chastain wrote, "#BirthControl is no longer covered by health insurance. Congrats USA, you're doing your part to keep women out of the work force. #smfh."
Garza no likey ... and responded, "It's called abstinence, a word that has been forgotten amongst this generation... it's the best contraceptive... #juatsayin."
So far, Chastain has yet to reply.