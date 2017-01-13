MLB's Matt Garza Blasts Jessica Chastain Over Birth Control 'It's Called Abstinence'

Jessica Chastain should quit her bitchin' about birth control costs and start preachin' about abstinence ... so says Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Garza.

Garza -- who has 6 kids -- went after the "Zero Dark Thirty" star after she tweeted about a Senate vote this week that struck down an amendment requiring insurance companies to pay for contraceptives.

Chastain wrote, "#BirthControl is no longer covered by health insurance. Congrats USA, you're doing your part to keep women out of the work force. #smfh."

Garza no likey ... and responded, "It's called abstinence, a word that has been forgotten amongst this generation... it's the best contraceptive... #juatsayin."

So far, Chastain has yet to reply.