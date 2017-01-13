TMZ

MLB's Matt Garza Blasts Jessica Chastain Over Birth Control 'It's Called Abstinence'

1/13/2017 6:30 AM PST
Breaking News

0113-matt-garza-jessica-chastain-GETTY-TMZ-01Jessica Chastain should quit her bitchin' about birth control costs and start preachin' about abstinence ... so says Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Garza

Garza -- who has 6 kids -- went after the "Zero Dark Thirty" star after she tweeted about a Senate vote this week that struck down an amendment requiring insurance companies to pay for contraceptives. 

Chastain wrote, "#BirthControl is no longer covered by health insurance. Congrats USA, you're doing your part to keep women out of the work force. #smfh."

Garza no likey ... and responded, "It's called abstinence, a word that has been forgotten amongst this generation... it's the best contraceptive... #juatsayin."

So far, Chastain has yet to reply. 

