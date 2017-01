Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth You Forgot Purple

Miley Cyrus and fiance Liam Hemsworth were like a walking rainbow Thursday night as they headed into the Flaming Lips album release party, and only one color was MIA.

Red? Check. Pink? Check. But no purple.

BTW ... Liam turns 27 Friday, so those hangover earrings she's wearing were likely just a premonition.