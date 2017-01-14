Kurt Warner Backs Up New Rams Coach 'You're Never Too Young To Earn Respect'

EXCLUSIVE

New L.A. Rams coach Sean McVay just got a HUGE endorsement from Kurt Warner -- who says McVay's age -- he's only 30 -- won't change how the guys in the locker room respect him.

Warner is no doubt the best QB in Rams franchise history, so when we got him at LAX we wanted to know what he thought about the organization bringing in the youngest head coach in NFL history.

A lot of people have said McVay's age will be an issue ... the thinking being there's no way a locker room full of NFL vets can take a coach seriously who's the same age as Drake.

Kurt, who's also a finalist for the Hall Of Fame this year ... doesn't agree with that at all and tells our camera guy authority and respect trump youth every time.

Here's hoping McVay does a great job ... he might get grounded if he doesn't.