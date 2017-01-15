WWE Legend Jimmy Snuka Dead at 73

Jimmy Snuka, the WWE Hall of Famer, has died after losing his battle to stomach cancer.

Jimmy wrestled from the 1970s onward ... all the way through 2010. Jimmy came into the WWE as a heel, and became famous for his acrobatic wrestling style. He eventually turned and became a good guy. He had a number of shots at the WWE championship -- both as a villain and hero -- but never won.

The Fijian wrestler, also known as Superfly Snuka, would often punish his opponents with his signature move was the Superfly Splash ... an epic body slam.

Jimmy was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996, while continuing to wrestle. He was managed by the famed Captain Lou Albano.

Jimmy's daughter, Tamina, who's also a WWE superstar, just tweeted, "I LOVE YOU DAD." The Rock also said in Samoan, "Alofa atu i le aiga atoa" which means, "Family is forever."

Snuka was charged with the murder in connection with the 1983 death of his then-girlfriend Nancy Argentino. The charges were dismissed just 12 days ago, after the judge determined he had dementia and terminal cancer ... and was about to die.

He died Sunday at the age of 73.

RIP