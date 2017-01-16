Inaugural Bishop I'm Getting Hate... But I'm Doing it for Jesus

EXCLUSIVE

The pastor taking part in Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony isn't fazed by the haters, because when it comes down to it, it's an order from the Man above.

Bishop Wayne T. Jackson of Great Faith Ministries International in Detroit tells TMZ ... helping with readings and giving the benediction at Friday's ceremony isn't about Democrats or Republicans.

The Bishop's pretty clear -- he's answering a calling bigger than he can imagine.

It's not the first time the Bishop's heard rumblings -- he got the same treatment when he hosted Trump at the church back in September.