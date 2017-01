Lamorne Morris It's Not Fair ... I Gotta Work on MLK Day!!!

EXCLUSIVE

"New Girl" star Lamorne Morris isn't happy he's spending Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the set.

We got Lamorne out Sunday in L.A. ... and he was none too pleased about his next call time.

As for Trump meeting MLK Jr. if he was still around, Lamorne also had a few ideas on how that'd go.