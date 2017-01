Margot Robbie A Little Frizz, Weight ... Meet Hollywood's Tonya Harding

We didn't think she could pull it off ... but Margot Robbie is shaping up to look A LOT like Tonya Harding.

Paps got Margot on the set of the new film, "I, Tonya," and unlike the video we got last week when she hit the ice ... Margot bears a striking resemblance to Tonya.

Amazing what some hair styling and poundage can do ... plus those '90s jeans work wonders.