Tom Brady On 'A-Hole Video' 'Wouldn't Fly with Belichick'

Breaking News

Antonio Brown would get his ASS CHEWED over that locker room video if he was on the Pats ... at least, that's what Tom Brady insinuated ... saying, "I don’t think that would go over well with our coach."

The Patriots QB appeared on "Kirk & Callahan" on WEEI 93.7 FM when he was asked about Brown live streaming his head coach's locker room speech without Mike Tomlin's knowledge ... a speech that included Tomlin referring to the Pats as "assholes."

It''s clear Brady believes Bill Belichick wouldn't have let that crap slide.

As for the A-holes comment, Brady didn't address that specifically -- but said Brown's decision to live stream a private moment wouldn't fly with the Pats.

"What’s done in the locker room should stay in the locker room.”