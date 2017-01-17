Eagles of Death Metal Frontman Accused of Voodoo Death Threats

EXCLUSIVE

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes is being accused of not only making death threats against an ex-buddy, but attempting to curse him ... if you believe in that kinda thing.

Jesse's former friend, Andrew Julian Vega, got a restraining order against the rocker. In the docs, he says Jesse threatened to shoot him and blow his lungs through his back. He also says Jesse glued a voodoo doll on his gate, stabbed it with a knife and wrote in red paint, "Andy is next."

People connected to Jesse and Andrew tell us the bad blood started over a girl ... naturally.

In the docs, Andrew says he's nervous Jesse will hurt him or his young daughter. A judge granted the restraining order ... forcing Jesse to stay 100 yards away from them.

We've reached out to Jesse, so far no word back.