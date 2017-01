Paris Jackson I Wanna Make My Dad Proud!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Paris Jackson is a grown woman, and pretty damn impressive!

We got Michael Jackson's daughter leaving LAX Monday, where she obliquely talked about her move to conquer modeling and Hollywood.

It's pretty remarkable for someone who was once shrouded in masks, hats and anything else that could hide her from public view.

As for whether Michael would be proud ... she's banking on it.