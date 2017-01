Tony Romo Trolled By EA Sports Only Way You'll See The Superbowl ... Is On Madden

Here's the definition of kicking a Cowboy while he's down ...

EA Sports -- the company that makes Madden Football -- just trolled the hell out of Tony Romo, basically saying the only way Romo will ever reach the Super Bowl is in the game.

It went down on Twitter when NBC Sports tweeted out a story about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones saying he thinks Romo will one day play in a Super Bowl (lol).

EA Sports was quick with the zinger.