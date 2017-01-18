Egypt Soccer Legend Put on Country's Terror Watch List

Breaking News

One of Egypt's most most famous soccer players EVER has been put on the country's terror watch and no-fly list over allegations he contributed money to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The player is Mohamed Aboutrika -- who was an absolute STUD before retiring in 2013. In fact, he was named African Footballer of the Year FOUR TIMES!

But now, Egypt is putting the screws to Mohamed -- after officials say he helped finance the Brotherhood.

FYI, Egypt has designated the Muslim Brotherhood a terror organization. American politicians have introduced legislation to deem it one in the U.S. as well.

For his part, Mohamed DENIES the allegations and his lawyer says he will appeal.