TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Egypt Soccer Legend Put on Country's Terror Watch List

Egypt Soccer Legend Put on Country's Terror Watch List

1/18/2017 11:59 AM PST
Breaking News

0118-Mohamed-Aboutrika-gettyOne of Egypt's most most famous soccer players EVER has been put on the country's terror watch and no-fly list over allegations he contributed money to the Muslim Brotherhood. 

The player is Mohamed Aboutrika -- who was an absolute STUD before retiring in 2013. In fact, he was named African Footballer of the Year FOUR TIMES!

But now, Egypt is putting the screws to Mohamed -- after officials say he helped finance the Brotherhood. 

FYI, Egypt has designated the Muslim Brotherhood a terror organization. American politicians have introduced legislation to deem it one in the U.S. as well. 

For his part, Mohamed DENIES the allegations and his lawyer says he will appeal.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web