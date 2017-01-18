George H.W. Bush In ICU with Pneumonia Barbara Also Hospitalized

Breaking News

George H.W. Bush was just admitted to intensive care unit with pneumonia and his wife, Barbara, was also admitted.

H.W.'s office says he's in stable condition, but as a precaution doctors performed some sort of procedure to clear his airway. He received anesthesia and was moved into the intensive care unit.

H.W.'s resting comfortably where he will remain, at least for the short term.

Meanwhile, Barbara Bush was also admitted to the Houston hospital Wednesday morning after experiencing what H.W.'s office says is fatigue and coughing.

Story developing ...