L.A. Car Chase Suspect Shot Dead on Video

Breaking News

A man cops say was armed with a hatchet during a wild L.A. car chase was shot dead, and it's all caught on video.

The chase went down Wednesday afternoon near LAX. You see the suspect at the end of the chase, surrounded by cops, climbing out the driver's side window. Then, suddenly, multiple shots ring out -- more than a half dozen. The suspect died on the spot.

You cannot see the hatchet in the video, but cops say they found it near the body.