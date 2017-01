3 Doors Down Frontman O' Say Can You See Why We're Playing the Inauguration

3 Doors Down isn't necessarily rocking for Donald Trump ... they're rocking for America, dammit!!!

We got frontman Brad Arnold leaving rehearsal at the Lincoln Memorial Wednesday night, and he clearly has no reservations about playing Thursday night's Make America Great Again event ... for which the band got a ton of backlash.

Brad's got no shame in the game.