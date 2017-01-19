Bikers for Trump All About Peace at Inauguration But Ready for the Worst

Donald Trump's biker buddies are pumped for inauguration Friday, but want to make it clear ... they're not violent outlaws looking for trouble.

Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox tells TMZ ... his crew is organizing the unofficial 58th inauguration "halftime show" -- which goes down while Trump's lunching with Congress -- and they have quite the show planned. Think Hendrix, bagpipes and patriotism.

Cox says he's expecting a safe event and peaceful transition of power, and dismisses naysayers who think BfT is showing up to intimidate protesters.

Still, he warns they won't punk out if stuff goes down.