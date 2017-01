Chargers' Jason Verrett Disses Rams We're the Better Team, Period.

The battle for L.A. has begun ... and Chargers Pro Bowl safety Jason Verrett just fired one of the first shots!

Verrett was leaving the Chargers media event in L.A. on Wednesday when we asked which team the locals would embrace more ... the L.A. Chargers or the L.A. Rams?

"Chargers," Verrett said ... "because we're a better team."

He's technically right ... the Chargers won 5 games last year. The Rams won 4.