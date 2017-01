Marshawn Lynch Ghostrides Monster Truck ... Smashes Puny Jeep

Marshawn Lynch went BEAST MODE on a monster truck -- ghostriding the massive vehicle and then using it to CRUSH a Jeep.

The ex-NFL star got all smashy-smashy with the guys from Discovery Channel's "Diesel Brothers" ... and he LOVED IT.

They even busted out some donuts ... with the crushed Jeep still under the truck.

Gotta hand it to Marshawn (unlike Pete Carroll) ... he's really enjoying retirement.