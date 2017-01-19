Oakland Raiders 'Officially File Paperwork' to Move to Vegas

Breaking News
The Raiders have officially begun the formal process of moving from Oakland to Vegas ... so says a Nevada official.
Clark County Commission chair Steve Sisolak tweeted out the news Thursday morning saying, "It is official! The @RAIDERS have filed their paperwork to relocate to #LasVegas."
Raiders owner Mark Davis has been exploring the move for years -- but really got the ball moving in 2016.
Unclear what the "paperwork" the team filed says ... but we're looking into it.
