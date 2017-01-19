Tyson Beckford Coming to the Stage ... I'm Full Time at Chippendales!

Tyson Beckford will be bumping and grinding more than usual on the Vegas Strip because he's coming back for more than 3 months at Chippendales ... TMZ has learned.

We're told ticket sales broke records when Tyson did a 3 week guest appearance 2 years ago, so he struck a deal to return ... but things will be a little different.

He'll be in more numbers and several dances will be custom choreographed for him, as opposed to last time when was just joining the ensemble on stripteases.

Tyson's residency starts March 30, but word is he'll stay on until the end of summer, possibly longer.

