Donald Trump Inauguration Protesters Won't Go Hungry Behind Bars

EXCLUSIVE

Protests are raging on in Washington D.C. where, so far, more than 90 people have been arrested ... but when it comes to meals, they might wish they protested in a different city.

We got the menu for several jails in the major U.S. cities where protests are either underway or scheduled to begin later Friday. Here's what the jailbirds will get:

Washington D.C.:

Lunch: Bologna and cheese sandwich

Dinner: Cod fish, sweet potatoes, mixed veggies, biscuits and fudge brownies

NYC:

Lunch: Ground turkey, fried rice, green beans, carrots and celery, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit and lemonade fruit drink

Dinner: Bake battered fish, tartar sauce, lyonnaise potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, margarine, apple fruit drink and hot tea

L.A.:

Lunch: Bologna sandwich and an apple

Dinner: Salisbury steak and steamed veggies

Obviously, all jail kitchens aren't created equal.

Rioting. It works up an appetite. And don't forget ... protesters can also get free legal advice once they get out.