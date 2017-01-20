Ellen Page Gay Debate with Preacher ... Amid D.C. Protests

EXCLUSIVE

Ellen Page got into a heated debate with a preacher over homosexuality ... and it all went down as chaos was building around them on the streets of Washington, D.C.

Ellen's in town for some inaugural events -- including the Women's March on Saturday -- but Friday outside the National Press Building she ended up going toe-to-toe, verbally, with a man of the cloth.

He labeled homosexuality "demonic," but Ellen kept her cool. She, at least, is there for peaceful debate.

Well played, Ellen.