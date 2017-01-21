DJ Fluker Guarantees Chargers Playoff Berth In '17 (VIDEO)

DJ Fluker Chargers Will Make The Playoffs Next Year ... I GUARANTEE IT!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Remember this day ... the day NFL star DJ Fluker GUARANTEED his L.A. Chargers (still weird) would make the NFL playoffs in 2017.

We got Fluker on the streets of his new home city and asked him about all things Chargers, including what the fans can expect from the team on the field next season.

That's when Fluker went all Joe Namath on us ... assuring, asserting, then outright guaranteeing the Chargers charge their way into the playoffs.

FYI, the Chargers won five games and are in the toughest division in football ... but we sure weren't about to challenge the man (6'5", 340 lbs).