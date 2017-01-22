Justin Bieber Bad-Luck Ferrari Sells at Auction

Justin Bieber showed up at a huge car auction to help fetch a fortune for a car he's probably more than happy to unload.

Justin arrived at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Arizona Saturday, to help put his Ferrari 458 on the block. You heard him (below) talk about the car before the bidding starts.

Justin and the auctioneer reference the car's history ... among other things, it was nailed by paparazzi on an L.A. freeway. It was also the car Bieber's pal Lil Twist was driving January 1, 2013, when a photog, who was following him, was struck and killed by another car.

The Ferrari went for $434,500.