Marilyn Monroe Mausoleum Marker Up for Grabs

EXCLUSIVE

Marilyn Monroe fans have a chance to score a pretty rare relic -- one of the markers on her final resting place ... but it won't be possible unless you've got a fortune.

The bronze marker was removed in the '80s from Marilyn's mausoleum at Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in L.A. and replaced with a new one ... which happens every so often because fans manhandle it and it gets worn.

This is the marker that ID'd her final resting place. Now, more than 30 years later, it's up for grabs.

Heritage Auctions tells us opening bid is $10k, but it's expected to haul in a lot more -- a marker from the '70s went for $212,500 in 2015.

Online bidding will begin in about a month and the live auction will be on March 18.