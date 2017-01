ATL Falcons Sidelines Packed With Huge Stars ... Usher, Ludacris, Jeezy

Exclusive Video

The Atlanta Falcons had some major celebrity support on the sidelines during the NFC championship -- Usher, Ludacris, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat and more ... and TMZ Sports has the footage.

Dirty Bird Nation represented strong -- and the fact the Falcons CRUSHED Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers meant everyone was in a great mood the entire afternoon!

Nothing brings people together like winning!