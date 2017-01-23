Pacman Jones Arrest Video Told Cop 'Suck My D***' ... 'I Hope You Die'

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained the Pacman Jones arrest video from his hotel incident on Jan. 3 -- in which he GOES OFF on the arresting cops ... telling them to "suck my d***" and saying, "I hope you die tomorrow."

The Cincinnati Bengals player was arrested earlier that evening at a Hyatt hotel when he got into a confrontation with hotel security.

When the Cincinnati PD showed up, the NFL star was PISSED and allegedly resisted arrest.

Jones was placed inside a squad car -- when he began cussing out the arresting officer ... calling him a "bitch ass n**ga" and other slurs.

Jones was booked for misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business charges and felony harassment.

The case is still out to a grand jury. The next court hearing is Feb. 10.