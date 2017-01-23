TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Pacman Jones Arrest Video

Pacman Jones Arrest Video Told Cop 'Suck My D***' ... 'I Hope You Die'

1/23/2017 2:32 PM PST
EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained the Pacman Jones arrest video from his hotel incident on Jan. 3 -- in which he GOES OFF on the arresting cops ... telling them to "suck my d***" and saying, "I hope you die tomorrow."

The Cincinnati Bengals player was arrested earlier that evening at a Hyatt hotel when he got into a confrontation with hotel security. 

When the Cincinnati PD showed up, the NFL star was PISSED and allegedly resisted arrest. 

Jones was placed inside a squad car -- when he began cussing out the arresting officer ... calling him a "bitch ass n**ga" and other slurs. 

Jones was booked for misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business charges and felony harassment. 

The case is still out to a grand jury. The next court hearing is Feb. 10. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web