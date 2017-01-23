Former 'Survivor' Star Registers as Sex Offender ... Off to Prison for Child Porn

EXCLUSIVE

Former "Survivor" contestant Michael Skupin is now a registered sex offender, and on his way to prison for possession of child porn and running a Ponzi scheme.

Skupin -- who's been sentenced to up to 4 years behind bars -- is being transferred Monday to Michigan State Prison after being convicted last month.

Once Skupin gets out, some of his supervision conditions include ... no contact with any minors, staying 1,000 feet away from all schools, no owning or using a computer and random drug and alcohol testing.

As we reported ... law enforcement found Skupin's child pornography when cops were investigating his involvement in a Ponzi scheme.