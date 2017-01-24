Pacman Jones 'Deeply Embarrassed' Over Hostile Arrest Video ... 'Committed to Anger Management'

Pacman Jones 'Deeply Embarrassed' Over Arrest Video ... 'Anger Management'

Breaking News

Pacman Jones says he's seeking counseling and anger management after telling a Cincinnati police officer to "suck my d**k" and "die" during an arrest earlier this month.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... the Cincinnati Bengals star went insane after cops were called on him for allegedly getting physical with a security guard at a local hotel.

When cops arrived, the guy went berserk -- screaming obscenities, dropping n-bombs, threatening the officer's job and telling the cop "I hope you die."

Now, Jones has issued a statement through his lawyers saying he is "deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language."

"Mr. Jones has the utmost respect for law-enforcement and the difficulties police encounter on a daily basis."

The lawyers add, "Mr. Jones is committed to the process of counseling and anger management, in order to ensure that such situations never occur in the future."

The Bengals have also apologized for Pacman's behavior -- but haven't said if they plan to cut the player.