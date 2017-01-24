'Queer Eye' OG Cast Won't Be Back for Reboot

EXCLUSIVE

Netflix's reboot of "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" won't feature anyone from the original cast -- in fact, Netflix didn't even bother asking them to come back.

Sources close to the production tell TMZ, none of the OG fab 5 cast members were approached, but don't call it a snub. We're told the guys aren't pissed because they get TV, and understand the need to make it fresh for a new generation.

It's going on 10 years since Carson, Jai, Kyan, Ted and Thom went off the air ... after all.

Meanwhile, we're told the new batch of potential hosts has been whittled down to 25.