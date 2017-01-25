Gabby Douglas to Usain Bolt ... Don't Worry About Stripped Medal, WIN ANOTHER ONE! (VIDEO)

Gabby Douglas to Usain: Don't Worry About Stripped Gold Medal ... WIN ANOTHER ONE!

EXCLUSIVE

U.S. Olympic legend Gabby Douglas has some advice for Usain Bolt after the sprinter was stripped of an Olympic gold medal this week ... GO OUT AND WIN ANOTHER ONE!!

The 21-year-old gymnast -- who has 3 Olympic gold medals of her own -- was at LAX when she heard that Bolt must hand over the 4x100 relay gold Jamaica won during the 2008 Games in Beijing.

FYI, Bolt's Team Jamaica teammate at the time, Nesta Carter, was found guilty of doping -- after a retest of his 2008 sample came back positive for a banned substance.

As a result, the entire relay team must hand back their medals. Sucks for Bolt, who did nothing wrong.

But Douglas has an easy solution for Usain ... don't retire and pick up a replacement gold at the 2020 Games.

Great advice!