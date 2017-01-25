Kim and Kanye Mansion Finally Looks Like a Home ... Still Work to Be Done

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ﻿seem to be focused on finally finishing their mansion, and all we can say is ... it's about time.

As we reported ... 'Ye was going wild with more construction last month -- knocking down an entire wall to expand the master bedroom -- but new photos of the Hidden Hills, CA pad show it's all coming together. All 20,000 sq. ft and more of it.

It's still unclear if the couple has a completion date in mind, but recent L.A. rainstorms definitely delayed progress even more.

Still, considering Kim and Kanye bought the 8 bed, 10 bath palace in August 2014 -- and have been renovating ever since -- anything close to ready is a huge victory.