Roger Goodell Praises Tom Brady ... Wouldn't Be Awkward to Hand Him Trophy (VIDEO)

Roger Goodell Praises Tom Brady Wouldn't Be Awkward to Hand Him Trophy

Props to Colin Cowherd for asking Roger Goodell the question everyone's thinking -- if Tom Brady wins the Super Bowl, will it be awkward handing him the Lombardi Trophy???

Of course, Goodell waged the DeflateGate war against Brady and ultimately suspended him for 4 games this season ... you can imagine how Brady feels about the situation.

But Goodell had nothing but praise for Tom on "The Herd Live" on FS1 Wednesday -- saying Brady is "one of the all-time greats" and a "surefire Hall of Famer."

So, possible awkwardness? As Goodell put it, "Not for a second."

We'll see ... unless the Falcons can help it.