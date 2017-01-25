Roger Goodell Praises Tom Brady ... Wouldn't Be Awkward to Hand Him Trophy (VIDEO)

TMZ

Roger Goodell Praises Tom Brady Wouldn't Be Awkward to Hand Him Trophy

1/25/2017 9:22 AM PST
Breaking News

Props to Colin Cowherd for asking Roger Goodell the question everyone's thinking -- if Tom Brady wins the Super Bowl, will it be awkward handing him the Lombardi Trophy???

Of course, Goodell waged the DeflateGate war against Brady and ultimately suspended him for 4 games this season ... you can imagine how Brady feels about the situation. 

But Goodell had nothing but praise for Tom on "The Herd Live" on FS1 Wednesday -- saying Brady is "one of the all-time greats" and a "surefire Hall of Famer." 

So, possible awkwardness? As Goodell put it, "Not for a second."

We'll see ... unless the Falcons can help it.

