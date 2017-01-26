Clint Eastwood Selling Pebble Beach Mansion For Good and Evil

Exclusive Details

Clint Eastwood's Pebble Beach home is up for sale ... and rich folks looking to buy could score an iconic bonus.

Clint's 6 bed, 6,900 sq. ft mansion perched on an ocean bluff is on the market for $9.75 mil, and guess what's in the courtyard ... the Bird Girl statue featured in his 1997 flick, "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil."

We're told Clint is willing to throw in the statue ... for the right price, of course.

The house was built in 1928 and even has a name -- Hacienda Este Madera, which roughly translates to "House East Wood."