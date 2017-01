'Bev Hills Pawn' Star Trump Hate Jacks Up Price of His Hair ... If You're into That

Yossi Dina's got a plan to turn Donald Trump's famous 'do into big dough ... thanks mostly to all the POTUS haters.

We asked the "Beverly Hills Pawn" star if he'd ever consider appraising a lock or 2 of Trump's hair, and he jumped all over it! Matter of fact, it sounds like he's been considering this very possibility.

Yossi's smart ... his sales pitch caters to the left and the right.