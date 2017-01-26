Rudy Gay Scootin' Around NYC 1st Video After Major Surgery

Here's the first video of Sacramento Kings star Rudy Gay living life in the slow lane ... scooting around NYC after having major surgery on his Achilles.

Rudy ruptured his tendon in a game against the Pacers on January 18 ... and TMZ Sports got him out in NYC fresh off his surgery this week.

The 6'8" forward was moving slowly, but told our camera guy the setback wasn't anything he couldn't handle while admitting the obvious ... it FREAKIN' HURTS.

