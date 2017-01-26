Scarlett Johansson I'm Keeping My Marriage a Mystery

Scarlett Johansson and her French journalist husband, Romain Dauriac, put their breakup rumors to rest almost as soon as they surfaced ... or maybe they're just still super friendly.

The couple, who share a 2-year-old daughter, put up a united front Wednesday night at the Uncanny Likeness exhibit in NYC hours after news broke they had reportedly split.

If you look closely, doesn't appear ScarJo is wearing her wedding ring, and it wasn't on either when she made an appearance at the Women's March over the weekend.

Nevertheless ... she was all smiles. He was partially smiles.